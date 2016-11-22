Third suspect in Julian Jones murder case turns himself in to police
Andrew Christopher O’Brien, 28, went to the police willingly on Monday night. Two other men have already been charged with second-degree murder.
The third and last suspect in the Julian Jones murder turned himself in on Monday night.
At 9:15 p.m., Andrew Christopher O’Brien, 28, turned himself in to Toronto Police Services’ at the 14 Division precinct, in Dufferin Grove. He surrendered with his lawyer.
O’Brien was wanted for second-degree murder in the death of Julian Jones, the 26-year-old Maryland man beaten to death in front of the Blnd Tger bar on College St. on Nov. 5.
O’Brien is scheduled to appear at Old City Hall on Nov. 22.
Kenneth Omorogbe, 25, and Kamari Folkes, 24, both of Toronto, were arrested earlier this month and also charged with second-degree murder.
