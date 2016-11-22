Toronto FC success an inspiration to future talents

When Toronto FC hosts the Montreal Impact on the second leg of the MLS Conference Finals Nov. 30, over 100 kids from the North Toronto Soccer Club will be cheering them on.

And with any luck, local coaches say some of those young fans could one day make the trip from the stands to the pitch.

The growing number of young faces at BMO Field is a sign that Toronto FC’s success is inspiring the next generation of Canadian soccer players, say local coaches.

The youth club has kept this tradition for a long time, budgeting to take about a thousand club members to the BMO Field for various regular seasons games – for a rare chance to participate in pre-game activities and interact with pro athletes.

“This is extra because no one knew they would make it this far,” said the club’s general manager Doug Blair.

Toronto’s soccer team has put on the extra miles this year and, by avenging last year’s playoff loss to Montreal, they could soon make a maiden trip to MLS Cup Final.

The encounter marks the first time two Canadian teams have met in the Conference Finals, guaranteeing a team from Canada will have a chance to vie for the game’s biggest trophy.

Both teams’ unprecedented success has led to more community interest in soccer, said Blair, noting the numbers at his club have been growing steadily in recent years.

The club now counts over 5,500 regular members.

“It’s the same with the Blue Jays or the Raptors,” Blair said. “Kids like to identify with professional players. The more exposure the pro team gets, the more inspiration it sends to the community.”

Unlike other local sports teams – from the Raptors to the Blue Jays – Toronto FC has a sizable number of Canadians on the roster.

Soccer fans in Toronto are hoping the team’s success will inspire the next generation of players, meaning future incarnations of TFC could boast even more homegrown players.

“There’s no question soccer has finally established its place on the Canadian sports stage,” said Paulo Hurtado, academy director and coach at Soccer Club of Toronto.

“As coaches, our role is to create the right environment for the kids to succeed, get scholarships and make it to the pro either here or abroad.”

