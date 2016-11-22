Toronto women plan rally to support Women's March on Washington

Toronto women are planning to take to the streets the day after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration as a show of solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington.

Kavita Dogra is one of the organizers of the Toronto event, hosted by We Talk Women, a non-profit that raises awareness about women’s rights.

She said she wanted to give people who can’t make it to D.C. for the main march on Jan. 21 a chance to show support for Americans, especially women and minorities, such as Muslims, who were targeted during the Trump campaign.

“We see them, we hear them, and it’s scary that there might be a reversal of gains that have been made, “ she said.

“And it’s a good opportunity for us here in Canada to remind our politicians and remind our people, that there has been an uprising of hate crimes here,” she added, referencing recent racist and anti-Semitic graffiti in Ottawa.

As is the case with the official Women’s March on Washington, both women and men will be welcome to participate, Dogra said.

Other Canadians, like Hamilton’s Emily Silbert, are actually heading down to Washington D.C., to march alongside Americans.

She’s doing it for many reasons, including to show that “the world is watching,” and is encouraging others to “get active and involved in a way they feel comfortable” if they’re not happy with what’s happening in the U.S.

A Facebook page for the Washington event has more than 112,000 people attending and 207,000 interested.

Gena Brumitt, chair of the Democrats Abroad branch in London, Ont., is working to organize a rally in her city and also plans to travel to D.C. for the main march.

“With this march we’re saying, women have rights, women’s rights are human rights,” she said “and we’re going to stand up for those rights, and we’re not going to let them take those rights away.”