York board needs action plan on racism, Islamophobia: Education minister

Education Minister Mitzie Hunter, citing her continuing concerns with the York Region school board, is demanding a plan of action from trustees in light of numerous complaints of racism and Islamophobia, Torstar News Service has learned.

In a letter sent to all 12 elected officials Tuesday morning, Hunter said she met with the chair and director earlier this month “because of escalating community concerns about transparency and accountability, particularly with respect to board spending on trustees’ international travel, and with the board’s responses to the community about its investigation into Islamophobic Facebook posts.

“I have also received a growing number of letters and calls for action from individuals and groups who feel there is systemic racism that is not being adequately addressed within the board.”

But, Hunter writes, after the Nov. 10 meeting, “while there was some acknowledgement … that work needs to be done to regain the community’s trust, I continue to have concerns and, therefore, am making a specific request for information about the current issues and plans for how the board will move forward to address and resolve them.”

She has given the board until Jan. 13 to respond.

Over the past year, Torstar has detailed a number of alleged incidents of racism against black students, as well as community concerns about how the board dealt with the case of Markham principal Ghada Sadaka, whose public Facebook feed included anti-Muslim postings that she has since acknowledged were discriminatory.

Several families have also come forward saying their children were subject to racial slurs and discriminatory treatment in schools — incidents they say went largely overlooked.

And trustees have taken overseas trips with few details provided to the public about their purpose, including one who travelled to Finland for a third time using public funds, and another who went there for a second time. Then, the director and chair Anna DeBartolo jetted off to Holland, with trustees and staff saying the trip was kept under wraps.

Hunter recently received a letter signed by 141 community members and the Ontario Federation of Labour urging her to investigate a board once considered a model for the province. Staffers have repeatedly complained of a growing “culture of fear” within the organization.