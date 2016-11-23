News / Toronto

A nativity scene for the millennials, by the millennials

Welcome to Baby Jesus’ birth . . . if he were born in 2016.

Jesus for the millennials. A nativity scene featuring solar panels, organic cow, segways and selfies.

Hark the Snapchat and Instagram! A king is born for the digital age.

Heralding a new kind of peace on earth, the hipster nativity scene features Baby Jesus’ tricked out stable with a solar-powered roof, and a 100-per-cent organic cow feeding on — obviously — gluten-free feed.

“This product started, as all good products do, at a happy hour with our friends,” said Casey Wright, one of the cofounders of Modern Nativity, in an email.

“After a few beers, we started joking about how religions would be different if their sacred texts were set in modern times.

“From there, it quickly snowballed into what the nativity would look like in 2016.”

Segway-saddled wisemen bearing gifts from Amazon add zip to the scene. Hmmm. Just wondering if they used Google Maps to find the stable or sought out the Star of Bethlehem through the city’s light-polluted skies?

If you don't save that Snapchat message, you miss out on it. Shoeless Joseph takes a family selfie while Mary poses, Starbucks, duck-face, a cool top and all.

 “Of course,” says Wright. “They wouldn’t be too wise if they didn’t know to use Google Maps.”

Mary holds a cup of steaming Starbucks coffee in her hand. Who wouldn’t want a cuppa after a walk through the desert and delivering a baby?

The details started evolving as the idea was shared with friends and other people, Wright said.

“Someone would say, ‘The wise men should be carrying Amazon Prime boxes,’ and we’d say, ‘Great idea, let’s do it!’ ” he said. “The next person would say, ‘The cow should be organic,’ and we’d evolve the design again.”

If God is in the details, consumers may experience some form of heaven: note, for one, the shepherd who Instagrams the moment (#babyjesus #nofilter), and, completing the picture, the proud new family — Joseph, Baby Jesus and Mary — posing for a selfie, duck-face and all. Also, check out the cool blue, off-the-shoulder top that Mary wears!

But why isn’t Joseph wearing shoes?

Over hill and dale soared the Segway with the three wisemen bearing gifts from afar, er, Amazon.

“Because he doesn’t want to support the footwear industrial complex,” Wright said. “He wears only locally-sourced flip-flops made of used egg cartons.”

The product, which can be bought online for $130 (U.S.), has raised eyebrows on both sides of the aisle, evoking fury on the one hand and mirth on the other.

“We have quickly found out that this product is very polarizing,” Wright says. “It’s usually, ‘This is hilarious. I need one,’ or ‘This is sacrilegious. I hope you burn in hell,’ and (there’s) almost nothing in between those two extremes.”

There are other worries, too.

If it ain't gluten-free, it ain't feed. And, of course, the cow is a 100-per-cent organic. Moo.

“Amazingly, a lot of people seem very concerned about the proper definition of a ‘millennial’ and a ‘hipster,’ too,” Wright says. “We get comments like, ‘Segways aren’t hipster; they’re technically early-stage millennial with a tinge of east-coast liberal.’ ”

What, perhaps, adds that dash of oomph to this nativity scene is the sheep wearing a sweater. Because . . . why not?

Or is there more to it?

“Sheep wear sweaters because they are trying to shed their historical reputation as mindless followers,” Wright said. “The sheep of 2016 look for ways to authentically express themselves.”

