Yorkdale has a new 'Fashion Santa'

Christmas at Yorkdale Shopping Centre will have a different look this year as a new man steps into the high-top sneakers and distressed jeans of the mall’s “Fashion Santa.”

The mall said it made numerous attempts to bring back Paul Mason, who played the role of a stylish St. Nick the past two years, but that the model never responded to them.

Mason set social media ablaze in recent holiday seasons as Yorkdale shoppers, Justin Bieber included, clamoured to take a selfie with him.

“We reached out several times over the summer and we did not receive a response,” Yorkdale marketing director Lucia Connor said. “We wanted to work with Paul Mason again.”

The mall has hired another model, Adam Martin, to take Mason’s place. Yorkdale unveiled its new Fashion Santa campaign this week.

“Our customers have really come to expect to visit and take selfies with Fashion Santa at Yorkdale,” Connor said.

Mason, who sports a Kris Kringle-esque beard even when not playing the part, continues to go by the name “Fashion Santa” on social media.

On Tuesday, the model tweeted, “The RealFashionSanta is still here. I will be announcing something very soon.”

