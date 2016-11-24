News / Toronto

Emergency rescue after Toronto man is trapped under car

Toronto Police Services got a call at 8:13 p.m. that a man had been struck near the intersection of George and Dundas Sts.

Metro file

A man was transported in life-threatening condition after ending up underneath a car in downtown Toronto on Thursday night.

Toronto Paramedic Services had to call Toronto Fire to help extract the man from underneath the car. Toronto Fire was able to get the man out safely and he was taken to the nearest trauma centre.

The details as to how the man ended up under the vehicle are yet to be determined.

