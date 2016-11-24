Emergency rescue after Toronto man is trapped under car

A man was transported in life-threatening condition after ending up underneath a car in downtown Toronto on Thursday night.

Toronto Police Services got a call at 8:13 p.m. that a man had been struck near the intersection of George and Dundas Sts.

Toronto Paramedic Services had to call Toronto Fire to help extract the man from underneath the car. Toronto Fire was able to get the man out safely and he was taken to the nearest trauma centre.