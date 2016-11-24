Food bank short of much needed Middle Eastern items

Middle Eastern food is in short supply at a GTA food bank serving Syrian refugees.

Chickpeas, halal meat, Arabic cheese and grape leaves are a few of the items the Mississauga Muslim Community Centre need from donors as the number of people looking for help increases. You can donate by clicking or tapping here.



“These types of food are actually available here in our food stores,” said Najam Syed, head of the centre’s food bank operations. “It’s just that the word hasn’t gotten out to donors so they can know what’s needed.”

The community centre started its Syrian newcomer integration program as a way to help with the influx of refugees earlier this year. In addition to language training and family counselling, the centre started organizing food drives to feed about 50 refugee families.

As Canada opened the door to more Syrian refugees, the number of people requiring assistance from the centre’s food bank crept up and now stands at 210 families, with an average of four to five people per family.