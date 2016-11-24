GTA politicians disappointed in lack of consultation in highway toll plan

GTA politicians in the 905 say Toronto’s decision to push a toll on the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway, which are used heavily by 905 residents, is, at the very least, disappointing because there was no consultation, and, at worst, a move that will enrage commuters.

“I think this is a short-sighted solution to Toronto’s problems — they’re literally taxing the 905 to pay for Toronto’s problems,” said Durham Region Chair Roger Anderson.

He said with all the special municipal revenue tools only Toronto has, such as a land-transfer tax, under the Toronto Act, many aren’t being used or are used at rates that don’t capture fair market pricing.

“But they want to keep property taxes so low. A $500,000 house in the 905 pays almost double the property tax that a $500,000 house in Toronto pays,” he noted.

Anderson said tolls will end up hurting Toronto businesses. “I think this is going to backfire.”

Oshawa Mayor John Henry agreed.

“I had no prior heads up until I heard it on the radio this morning,” said Henry, who isn’t happy about the proposed toll of about $2. “Would I support this? No.”

Henry said many Oshawa residents, facing exorbitant hydro bills compared to just a few years ago and other hikes for user fees, are past the tipping point. “There’s just no more money that people have left anymore.”

He warned that Toronto’s business sector will suffer.

“I use the DVP to get to Toronto. I think this will ricochet. For the folks that would have gone to the Eaton Centre, they will stay and shop in Oshawa.”

Oakville Mayor Rob Burton disagreed with his counterpart on the other side of the GTA.

“To my knowledge nobody (from Toronto) contacted my office,” Burton said. Though he pointed to the lack of consultation by Toronto, he said the move is inevitable.

“All over North America governments are resorting to tolls — it’s just a matter of time before it happens here,” he said.

Burton said he only uses the GO Train when travelling into Toronto. “I adopted the practice years ago, rather than sitting in the Don Valley Parkway or Gardiner parking lot. A huge number of our residents use the GO Train.”

Burton said he supports a user-pay approach to covering the costs to maintain the major highways.

“The world divides between people who want to put the cost of running a society on some kind of tax and those, like many economists, who talk about user-pay.”

Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua has a pragmatic view of the Toronto decision.

“The reality is that the City of Toronto has billions of dollars worth of unfunded projects looking for revenue sources,” he said. “Citizens want (Mayor John) Tory to make key strategic investments in infrastructure and transit. The choice is pretty clear you either dramatically raise taxes or move to a user-fee model. He can also seek help from senior levels of government; unfortunately, however, they are facing their own fiscal challenges. To deliver on his promises, he will have to move quickly and decisively. I think that is his plan.”

In neighbouring Mississauga, the country’s sixth largest city, Mayor Bonnie Crombie offered support to Tory, as well as some cautionary advice.

“I support the building of regionally-integrated transit and transportation networks through dedicated funding. Mayor Tory has many tools at his disposal to raise revenues that other cities do not have. He has chosen to implement road tolls that will not only affect residents in his city, but those in the 905 as well,” Crombie said.

“It’s important that Mayor Tory understand the ramifications of his actions on business and tourism. However, as Toronto owns the Gardiner and DVP, he is free to impose these tolls without input from his neighbours in the 905,” she added.

“I would caution him, though, that he must ensure that every penny of the money collected is reinvested into the repairs of the Gardiner and DVP, as well as into regionally-integrated transit projects that connect the 905 and the 416,” Crombie said.