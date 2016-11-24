Genocide survivor walking from Toronto to Montreal in push for trauma centre

A Toronto man is pushing the Canadian government to create a special trauma centre for people who lived through genocide and war.

Kizito Musabimana, 33, set out Thursday morning for a 504-kilometer walk from Toronto to Montreal in a bid to create awareness for people — like himself — who are suffering.

The Centennial College graduate was just 11 years old during the Rwandan genocide, in which dozens of his close family members were killed. When he found refuge in Canada in 2000, the help available wasn’t enough to stop him from falling into a deep depression.

“I tried everything,” said Musabimana, recalling countless trips to Toronto mental health facilities. “But no one really understood me and I felt hopeless. I just wanted to be away from people who reminded me of what I had gone through.”

He eventually resorted to drugs and alcoholism and many times had suicidal thoughts. Once he realized anger and self-pity weren’t the answer, Musabimana embarked on a healing journey turned public campaign called Home Again — both a reference to reconnecting with his native country and an attempt to rediscover his inner self.

“The only way people can truly heal is if they can be comfortable talking about their experiences rather than forgetting about them,” he said.

Musabimana’s experience is one shared by many, said Paul Caulford, a lead physician at the Canadian Centre for Refugee and Immigrant Healthcare in Scarborough.

Severe cases of trauma are frequent among newcomers and the city lacks appropriate resources to treat them.

“We don’t even have enough psychiatrists and counselors to care for veterans from war missions,” he said.

While it’s hard for people in Musabimana’s situation to open up, it’s even harder for Canadian mental health specialists to properly treat such severe cases, Caulford said.

“If you push the wrong button at the wrong time, you could revive troubling memories and end up doing more harm than good,” he said.