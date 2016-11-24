NDP private member's bill seeks to close Election Act bribery 'loophole'
TORONTO — A New Democrat wants to "close a loophole" in the Election Act, which currently makes it an offence to offer a bribe but not necessarily to accept one.
Gilles Bisson will introduce a private member's bill today that would make it illegal under the act to solicit or receive a bribe in exchange for seeking a nomination or running for office.
This comes days after a Crown attorney prosecuting two Ontario Liberals alleged outside court that Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault "sought certain benefits" in order to become the Liberals' candidate in a byelection.
Thibeault is not charged, but one of the charges faced by the premier's former deputy chief of staff alleges she promised to get Thibeault "an office or employment" to induce him to become a candidate — which she denies.
Thibeault, who was a New Democrat MP before running for the provincial Liberals, has denied that he asked for anything that would be seen as a bribe in return for becoming the byelection candidate.
The Election Act currently makes it an offence to "give, procure or promise or agree to procure an office or employment to induce a person to become a candidate, refrain from becoming a candidate or withdraw his or her candidacy."
