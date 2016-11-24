Police investigating after reports of man spotted looking into windows in Agincourt

A man was spotted on three separate occasions in November peering through windows of homes in Agincourt, in Toronto.

Residents contacted police after they spotted a man looking into their windows around the McCowan Rd. and Finch Ave. E. area.

The incidents occurred between Nov. 14 and Nov. 23.

Toronto Police Services are investigating.

Witnesses describe the man as white, between the ages of 25 and 35, between 5’10” and 6’2” tall, and of a thin-to-medium build.