Police investigating after reports of man spotted looking into windows in Agincourt
Toronto police are investigating reports of peeping Tom in the area McCowan Rd. and Finch Ave. E.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A man was spotted on three separate occasions in November peering through windows of homes in Agincourt, in Toronto.
Residents contacted police after they spotted a man looking into their windows around the McCowan Rd. and Finch Ave. E. area.
The incidents occurred between Nov. 14 and Nov. 23.
Toronto Police Services are investigating.
Witnesses describe the man as white, between the ages of 25 and 35, between 5’10” and 6’2” tall, and of a thin-to-medium build.
Police are reminding residents to secure their doors and windows, and report any suspicious activity.
Editors' Picks
-
Retail Insider
-
Tory's Toronto
Renters are getting a raw deal as governments focus on homeowners
-
Retail Insider
High-tech and high quality: How luxury luggage companies are duking it out for your money
-
Tory's Toronto
Welcome back, photo radar — Toronto’s most vulnerable road users missed you