Toronto police release video of fatal backyard shooting

Toronto police have released surveillance video into the city’s 60th homicide investigation where a teenager was shot and killed in a brazen daylight shooting last Saturday.

The victim, 17-year-old Caheem ‘Clayshawn’ Ramsuchit, was socializing with friends in a backyard of a townhouse complex at around 11 a.m. near Shoreham Dr. and Jane St. and shot multiple times, homicide detective Sgt. Mike Carbone said.

According to officers, the teenager was shot two to six times, including a gun shot to the torso that they said was the cause of death

Carbone said that two male suspects “more than likely know where this individual was at this time,” and walked up to the backyard where one suspect shot over a fence that struck the victim multiple times.

Ramsuchit was rushed to the hospital by a civilian, but by the time officers arrived to the hospital, he had been pronounced dead.

In the video, two suspects dressed in “dark coats and hoods” can been seen running off to a dark SUV parked in a round about. Investigators said that the car fled south, then west along Shoreham Dr.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Investigators have spoken to friends who were there at the time of the shooting, but will not be revealing anything until they receive more information.

“[The suspects] know the neighbourhood… they know where this individual was at the time,” Carbone said.

Carbone is hoping the video will be able to give an “untainted perspective” for witnesses to step forward, and are appealing to anyone who was in contact with Ramsuchit earlier in the week to talk to police.