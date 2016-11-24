Toronto tolls could ease gridlock, but only if done right, experts say

The study focused on traffic management, however, not revenue generation, and the models used would raise less than the $160 million a year the city is hoping to reap in order to fund major infrastructure projects.

Assuming the toll was set at a high enough level, however, the revenue could be used to accelerate the construction of major transit lines, providing alternatives to driving that will alleviate congestion, according to Eric Miller, a professor at the University of Toronto’s Transportation Research Institute.

“In the long run, this is the way we can fund our transit,” he said.

The city report stated it could take between three and seven years to implement the tolls, depending on how they’re phased in. That means that drivers could start being charged before the completion of new lines like the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, scheduled for 2021, the relief line subway (2031) and Tory’s SmartTrack project (2024 or 2025).

Without a robust transit network, frustrated drivers would have fewer alternatives to paying the tolls and continuing to crowd the roads. “There might be a transition period where everything is being stressed, like we’re being stressed now. But we have to be thinking long term,” Miller said.

Jonathan Hall, an assistant professor at U of T who specializes in transportation and congestion, said if the toll were successful in reducing congestion, it would make public transit on the tolled expressways more attractive.