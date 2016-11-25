#MetroArtsChallenge: Urban Acrostics
Write us a vertical poem about your city
A
A
Your grafitti blew us away. Here's your next assignment: Write an acrostic poem about our city. An acrostic works like this: Write a word, or a whole sentence, for each letter of a word (any word) you’ve spelled out vertically. It can rhyme or not. Here’s an example:
Terrific
Out-of-this-world
Remarkable
Ontario
North shore
Totally awesome
Ours
(We never said it was the best example!)
Email your poem to genna.buck@metronews.ca or tweet with the hashtag #MetroArtsChallenge.
