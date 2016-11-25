News / Toronto

#MetroArtsChallenge: Urban Acrostics

Write us a vertical poem about your city

Your grafitti blew us away. Here's your next assignment: Write an acrostic poem about our city. An acrostic works like this: Write a word, or a whole sentence, for each letter of a word (any word)  you’ve spelled out vertically. It can rhyme or not. Here’s an example:
 
Terrific
Out-of-this-world
Remarkable
Ontario
North shore
Totally awesome
Ours

(We never said it was the best example!)

Email your poem to genna.buck@metronews.ca or tweet with the hashtag #MetroArtsChallenge.

