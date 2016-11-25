Mississauga man faces 44 charges for robberies, thefts across the GTA

A 19-year-old from Mississauga has been charged in connection with 44 robberies and thefts that happened across Southern Ontario, Toronto police said Friday.

The man was caught Wednesday after officers spotted him in a stolen vehicle in Etobicoke, said the Toronto Police Service. The arrest involved a car chase along the Queensway.

He is accused of committing seven financial robberies, two retail robberies, nine car thefts, several gas thefts and car chases with police in several jurisdictions.

Police say the string of robberies started on Nov. 6 in Collingwood, and continued up until the day before the arrest. Incidents also happened in Toronto’s west end, as well as Vaughan, Bolton, and Caledon.

In several cases, Toronto police say the suspect engaged police in pursuits while driving stolen cars.