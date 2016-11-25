Black Friday in Toronto: Shoppers line up for regular-priced Air Jordan 3 shoes

Toronto shoppers had a sleepy start to Black Friday at the Eaton Centre and Yorkdale shopping centre.

In fact, the longest lines at those malls weren’t even for Black Friday sales – Foot Locker drew crowds eagerly waiting to get their hands on regular priced Air Jordan 3 shoes, which went on sale for the first time this morning.

The relatively empty malls weren’t surprising to some shoppers, who were disappointed by mediocre sales.

“Really, I think this is not Black Friday. It’s very boring and the price is not good - it’s normal, really,” said Angie Escobar, who was at the Eaton Centre early Friday hoping to get sweaters and socks.

“If I compare USA and Canada, I think the price in Canada is the same. In USA, it’s incredible. It’s like $5 (for) everything, but here it’s like $20 or $30. It’s crazy. I think it’s not good to buy.”

The day of pre-holiday sales, which originated in the United States and sent many Canadians across the border looking for deals in the past, is being embraced by more and more countries around the world. Black Friday vies with the Saturday before Christmas as the busiest shopping day of the year. And though it always falls on the day following U.S. Thanksgiving — a workday for most Canadians this year — Canadian stores ranging from Hudson’s Bay to Canadian Tire to Aritzia are offering a variety of sales.

Some sales, though, were more impressive than others. Crate and Barrel, for example, had 15 per cent off in the store, while Banana Republic offered 50 per cent off the regular price of five items.

Shoppers like Alison Edgar already carrying a handful of bags, came to the mall with a game plan.

“Some stores are amazing, some are ‘meh.’ My strategy is buy it all and return it later.”

Other shoppers, like Sam Vilamarim, headed to the mall for a couple hours before work.

“I don’t think Black Friday here is as big of a deal. There are sales all of November and December anyways,” he said.

Fred Zhang, a student at the University of Toronto shopping at the Eaton Centre, said “it’s not as prolific as in the U.S. A lot of the sales I’ve seen have been on all week.”

Zhang still purchased a coat and shoes, though. “Some things went on sale today. And I’ve been eyeing some purchases for a while.”

The sales often extend to the following Monday, or Cyber Monday, which boasts online deals, but Black Friday has gained attention because the price-cuts and worked up crowds sometimes leave shoppers fighting it out for a deal.

But Black Friday at Yorkdale Mall was a civilized affair this year and that was the plan, said general manager Claire Santamaria.

Crowds – manageable ones – were lined up before 8 a.m. outside stores that were promising door crashers, gifts with purchase and new releases.

“We seem to be seeing fewer door crashers this year, but we’re seeing a bigger variety of deals, including contests and gifts-with-purchase,” said Santamaria.

“We know people are watching TV and if they’re going to see hoards of people and line-ups, it’s going to impact their shopping decision.”

Black Friday sale signs started going up earlier this week, said Santamaria, stretching the event over a longer period. Aritzia, a popular Canadian fashion retailer, is calling it a Black Fiveday, instead of Black Friday, sale.

Mark Richards, 38, was one of the early birds who lined up in front of the Lego store at Yorkdale to take advantage of 50 per cent off certain items. It was the first time he shopped Black Friday in person, although he has shopped it on-line in the past.

“If it wasn’t for the Lego deals I probably wouldn’t have come at all – Lego doesn’t often have 50 per cent off deals,” he said.

The big benefit to shopping Black Friday instead of Boxing Day, said Santamaria, is inventory. Stores are fully stocked today, but Boxing Day can be hit and miss if you have your eye on a particular item, she said.

For many first-timers, the experience was a novelty.

“I just wanted to see what it was all about,” said Carol Johnston, who recently moved to Toronto from Nova Scotia and was experiencing her first Black Friday.

“It’s good because this is where you want to get the presents before Christmas if you’re looking for anything,” she said.

Sophie Majeric, 21, an Australian exchange student at Ryerson got up early to see Black Friday for herself.

“They don’t do it in Australia…so this is the only time I get to do it,” she said, adding she’d gotten some good deals so far. “I couldn’t sleep tonight. I was up all night, but I came here for the sales.”

Some Americans even came up to do some cross-border shopping. Lorie and Patrick McCormick came in from Rochester, N.Y.

“Black Friday in Canada is so much easier,” said Lorie. “We got here at 7 a.m. and no one was here. It’s not a mob scene like in the US.”

Added Patrick, “I’d much rather shop here. Canadians are nicer. And the exchange rate is good.”

Even across the border, US shoppers seemed more subdued than usual.

After what appeared to be a strong turnout for Thanksgiving sales, some early morning reports indicate that traffic to malls may be slower on Black Friday than last year as retailers spread the deals out throughout the week.

“It was a really good start. But I have never seen Black Friday morning so calm,” said Marshal Cohen, chief industry analyst at NPD Group, a market research firm, who visited malls on Long Island on Friday. He still believes the weekend’s sales will likely be up over last year because shoppers did lots of buying, including pricey flat-screen TVs.