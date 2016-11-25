UofT basketball program boosts confidence for local kids from less affluent neighbourhoods
Midnight Madness started in 2013 at the Scarborough campus but has since expanded to downtown.
Forget about the NCAA March Madness that’s still months away.
Young Toronto basketball aficionados have got their own version going — and it’s equally as exciting not to mention important for them.
Midnight Madness, a partnership from University of Toronto and Toronto Community Housing, gives kids from less affluent neighbourhoods a chance to hone their basketball skills while creating valuable bonds with their peers. The initiative started in 2013 in Scarborough but expanded this year with a move to UofT’s main campus.
Every Friday evening in spring and winter, hundreds of kids ages 14 to 17 are bused to the university’s Goldring Centre for High Performance gym to compete under the guidance of mentors.
“I love this program because I get to eat and play basketball, which are my two favourite things,” said Grade 12 Winston Churchill student Keyshawn Tomlinson.
As a point guard of his team from Birchmount, he hopes the opportunity brings him closer to realizing his dream of making it into the NBA.
“If I wasn’t here playing basketball every evening, I may end up involved in bad activities, I don’t want that,” he said.
The program serves another purpose too: Making participants more curious about the university and getting them to picture themselves in the same environment when they get older.
“It’s a way of inspiring them,” said John Campbell, basketball coach at the university and one of the people mentoring the kids.
Most of the mentors are university students from the Varsity Blues team, but also some local basketball pros, like former Toronto Raptors player Jamaal Magloire, are also involved.
“Lots of kids say I want to do this or that. This is our way of showing them they have to put in work for their dreams to be realized,” Campbell said.
