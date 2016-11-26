Premier Kathleen Wynne on business mission to Japan, South Korea

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne leaves today for a business mission to Japan and South Korea.

The premier says the purpose of the mission is to generate business agreements that will "increase trade, spur investment in Ontario and create jobs."

Wynne and the delegation of 45 business leaders and academics from Ontario will travel to Tokyo, Nagoya, Japan and Seoul.

Japan is Ontario's fifth-largest trading partner, with two-way trade topping $11 billion last year.

Trade between Ontario and South Korea was nearly $6 billion last year.