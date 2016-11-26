Premier Kathleen Wynne on business mission to Japan, South Korea
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne leaves today for a business mission to Japan and South Korea.
The premier says the purpose of the mission is to generate business agreements that will "increase trade, spur investment in Ontario and create jobs."
Wynne and the delegation of 45 business leaders and academics from Ontario will travel to Tokyo, Nagoya, Japan and Seoul.
Japan is Ontario's fifth-largest trading partner, with two-way trade topping $11 billion last year.
Trade between Ontario and South Korea was nearly $6 billion last year.
The trip is set to wrap up on Friday.
-
Retail Insider
-
Tory's Toronto
Renters are getting a raw deal as governments focus on homeowners
-
Retail Insider
High-tech and high quality: How luxury luggage companies are duking it out for your money
-
Tory's Toronto
Welcome back, photo radar — Toronto’s most vulnerable road users missed you