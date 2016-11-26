Reaction to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement on Castro's death

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced criticism for a prepared statement expressing "deep sorrow" about the death of former Cuban president Fidel Castro. In the statement, Trudeau said Castro was a remarkable leader and a legendary revolutionary whose love for the Cuban people was recognized even by his detractors. Here's a sampling of the criticism the Trudeau statement met:

"Is this a real statement or a parody? Because if this is a real statement from the PM of Canada it is shameful (and) embarrassing." — Marco Rubio, Cuban-American senator for Florida.

———

"To quote your statement, which Cubans do you feel have a 'deep and loving affection' for Castro? The thousands of dissenters he arrested and executed? The hundreds of thousands who fled Cuba, only to be shot if they returned? The members of the LGBT community whom he had arrested and jailed? The society that he has been trapped in poverty for decades? These actions can't be ignored." — Conservative leadership hopeful Lisa Raitt.

———

"He's our prime minister, but he's talking on behalf of Canadians, people who elected him freely, giving the same kind of respect and equivalence to a tyrant who's been there forever." — Nelson Taylor of the Cuban-Canadian Foundation.

———

"It's not a statement I would have recommended." — Former Trudeau foreign policy adviser Roland Paris.

———

"Trudeau had a chance to stand for freedom and human dignity today and instead stood with a brutal dictator." - Conservative leadership hopeful Kellie Leitch.

———

"Disgraceful. Why do young socialists idolize totalitarian tyrants? Castro, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot — all evil, torturing murderers." — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

———

"What an embarrassment for Canada." — Ben Harper.