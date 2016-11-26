Trudeau mocked on Twitter over warm statement on death of Fidel Castro

TORONTO — Social media users were quick to mock Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his statement Saturday expressing "deep sorrow" about the death of former Cuban president Fidel Castro.

Trudeau acknowledged the late president was a "controversial figure," but remembered him as "a legendary revolutionary and orator" who "made significant improvements to the education and health care of his island nation."

People from around the world took to Twitter under the hashtag "#TrudeauEulogies" with similar eulogies, in the style of Trudeau's, for various villains, both historical and fictional.

@MW_Johnson1 tweeted: "While a controversial figure, John Wilkes Booth will be remembered as a lover of the theatre."

And from Mumbai, India, @AjitGJoshi tweeted: "Voldermort ruled the wizard world and guided the death eaters to their Nirvana. He had a way with children and elves."

Others tweeted eulogies for Josef Stalin, Adolph Hitler, Jack the Ripper, King Kong, and Dracula as #TrudeauEulogies trended high in Canada on Saturday evening.