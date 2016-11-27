Toronto kids grill Justin Trudeau on climate change
The Twitter discussions are part of an ongoing Climate Talks project at the Ryerson Image Centre.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Kids from Parkdale are reaching out to the country’s highest office with some tough questions about climate change.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent the weekend fielding questions from a group of Toronto kids, who asked him what the Liberal government is doing to help the environment.
The twitter interaction is part of Climate Talks, an ongoing project at Ryerson Image Centre that combines art exhibitions with public discussions on climate change, while bringing kids’ voices into the debate.
“Fact is, there’s things that all of us do each day that aren’t necessarily great for climate change,” Trudeau said in one of the videos, acknowledging flying around in an airplane greatly contributes to carbon emissions. “We’re looking into and researching how to make cleaner airplanes and use less fuel.”
Trudeau also said he talks to his three children about climate change “all the time.”
“We have one planet, we all live on it together and the actions we take on any corner of it have an impact both on the other side of the world and the echo through time,” he said.
The twitter grilling of Trudeau follows an earlier video series where kids challenged local politicians and community leaders about climate change.
The four-month exhibition at Ryerson Image Centre ends this weekend. More information can be found on ryerson.ca/ric
-
Retail Insider
-
Tory's Toronto
Renters are getting a raw deal as governments focus on homeowners
-
Retail Insider
High-tech and high quality: How luxury luggage companies are duking it out for your money
-
Tory's Toronto
Welcome back, photo radar — Toronto’s most vulnerable road users missed you