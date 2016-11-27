Toronto kids grill Justin Trudeau on climate change

Kids from Parkdale are reaching out to the country’s highest office with some tough questions about climate change.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent the weekend fielding questions from a group of Toronto kids, who asked him what the Liberal government is doing to help the environment.

The twitter interaction is part of Climate Talks, an ongoing project at Ryerson Image Centre that combines art exhibitions with public discussions on climate change, while bringing kids’ voices into the debate.

“Fact is, there’s things that all of us do each day that aren’t necessarily great for climate change,” Trudeau said in one of the videos, acknowledging flying around in an airplane greatly contributes to carbon emissions. “We’re looking into and researching how to make cleaner airplanes and use less fuel.”

Trudeau also said he talks to his three children about climate change “all the time.”

“We have one planet, we all live on it together and the actions we take on any corner of it have an impact both on the other side of the world and the echo through time,” he said.

The twitter grilling of Trudeau follows an earlier video series where kids challenged local politicians and community leaders about climate change.