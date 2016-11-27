One person shot to death in South Riverdale

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in the South Riverdale area Sunday afternoon, said Toronto police.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at Munro St. and Mary Ann Shadd Ln., near Dundas St. and Broadview Ave., around 4 p.m. for reports of possible gunshots.

Though police said a victim had been located, Toronto Paramedic Services initially said it had not transported anyone from the scene.

Paramedics later confirmed the victim had died at the scene. The shooting is Toronto’s 61st homicide this year.

Another shooting happened in the same area over the summer. The victim, 61-year-old Peggy Ann Smith, was Toronto’s 48th homicide of 2016.