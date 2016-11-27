OPP lay more than 70 impaired driving charges over the weekend

The Ontario Provincial Police are wrapping up a busy weekend as they report that they have laid more than 70 impaired driving charges starting Friday afternoon.

The OPP also stopped drivers in several bizarre incidents, including apprehending an 11-year-old boy on Highway 400 on Saturday night who had been playing Grand Theft Auto and decided to try driving in the real world.

Another incident occurred on Friday night, as an impaired driver crashed his car into the OPP parking lot in Port Credit, Mississauga, and then told police, “I was just following my GPS,” Schmidt reported in a tweet.

On the QEW, an impaired man was stopped for speeding “well in excess of 150 km/hr” at around three on Sunday morning, resulting in a 90-day vehicle impoundment and license suspension, said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a Periscope video on Sunday afternoon.

There were several crashes on Highways 400, 401 and 404 that also involved impaired drivers.

A crash occurred at around 4:30 a.m. on Hwy. 400 near Hwy. 401, where an impaired man over 80 was involved in a single vehicle collision.

There was another crash at around 4:30 on Hwy. 401 near Weston Rd. The driver, a woman over 80, was impaired and hit a barrier.

Neither driver sustained serious injuries.

Two vehicles collided on Hwy. 404 at around 6:30 a.m. as well. One of the cars made an unsafe lane change and clipped the other one, causing both cars to lose control and roll over.

The driver that made the lane change, a 28-year-old woman, was charged with impaired driving and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

All the drivers charged had their vehicles towed and impounded and had their licenses suspended for three days.

The OPP is ramping up its 11th annual holiday R.I.D.E Checks program, which was officially launched on Nov. 24. It involves increased surveillance on the roads and random checks to encourage safe and sober driving.