Canadian dollar makes comeback, North American stock indexes down moderately

TORONTO — North American stock indexes are down this morning but Canada's dollar has made a comeback from Friday's close.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down by 45.89 points at 15,029.55 after nearly two hours of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 69.58 points to 19,082.56 and the S&P 500 was down 9.12 points at 2,204.23.

The Nasdaq composite fell 21.54 points to 5,377.37.

The loonie was at 74.52 cents US, up 0.59 of a cent.

The January crude contract was up 87 cents at US$46.93 per barrel and January natural gas rose 11 cents to US$3.32 per mmBTU.