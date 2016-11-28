Canadian dollar makes comeback, North American stock indexes down moderately
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — North American stock indexes are down this morning but Canada's dollar has made a comeback from Friday's close.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down by 45.89 points at 15,029.55 after nearly two hours of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 69.58 points to 19,082.56 and the S&P 500 was down 9.12 points at 2,204.23.
The Nasdaq composite fell 21.54 points to 5,377.37.
The loonie was at 74.52 cents US, up 0.59 of a cent.
The January crude contract was up 87 cents at US$46.93 per barrel and January natural gas rose 11 cents to US$3.32 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract rose $10.90 to US$1,189.30 an ounce and December copper contracts were up two cents at US$2.69 a pound.
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's road toll plan is only as good as the things it will pay for
-
Retail Insider
-
Tory's Toronto
Renters are getting a raw deal as governments focus on homeowners
-
Retail Insider
High-tech and high quality: How luxury luggage companies are duking it out for your money