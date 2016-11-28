Cultural hub Beit Zatoun closes to pave way for new development in Toronto

A popular cultural centre in Toronto’s Mirvish Village is shutting down to pave way for the neighbourhood’s revitalization.

Beit Zatoun has served as a community hub for the past seven years, hosting over 1,000 events on a wide range of political and social issues. From public discussions and lectures to art exhibitions and music or poetry, the little building adjacent to Honest Ed’s is set to host its final event Wednesday.

“It’s a real loss,” said the centre’s founder Robert Massoud. “There are so few places in the city that bring people together the same way we did. A big character of the Mirvish Village will be lost.”

Beit Zatoun, an Arabic and Hebrew term which means House of Olive, started as a meeting place for people to connect with the Palestinian culture. But it quickly grew to accommodate other communities, and has left a lasting impact on people in the neighbourhood.

“I’m so sad I will miss the goodbye party,” said Leo Panitch as he passed by Sunday to pick up a bottle of olive oil. As a member of the Socialist Project, he and his colleagues often gathered at Beit Zatoun.

“Everyone gravitated to the warmth and welcoming sense of this place. It is very sad to see it go,” he said.

While there are no immediate plans to relocate, Beit Zatoun will maintain a virtual presence online and hold intermittent salons going forward. The centre is currently selling off some its possessions and donating others to community centres serving newcomers.

But Massoud hopes someone else will soon pick up the model and continue building on the legacy his cultural hub started.

“This was a good celebration of a wonderful chapter in Toronto’s history,” he said.