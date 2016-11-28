OECD maintains low-growth view of Canada's economy this year and next

TORONTO — The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development is sticking by its prediction that Canada's economy will grow by 1.2 per cent this year, followed by a 2.1 per cent rise next year.

The projections by the OECD are slightly more optimistic than the latest outlook from the Bank of Canada, which last month estimated the country's gross domestic product would grow by 1.1 per cent this year and two per cent in 2017.

In its latest forecast, the Paris-based think tank says the world economy is trapped in a period of low growth, with expectations that the global economy will rise by 2.9 per cent this year and 3.3 per cent in 2017.