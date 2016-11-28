News / Toronto

One person dead after crash at Bloor and Parliament

One person is in custody for impaired operation of a vehicle, police said.

One person is dead after a car crashed into a pole near Rosedale on Monday night, Toronto Paramedics confirmed.

Johan Hanley/Special to Metro

At 9:55 p.m., Toronto police reported that there was a serious collision at Bloor St. E. and Parliament St.

The number of people injured is unknown at the time.

Roads are closed in the area for the investigation. Bloor is closed from Sherbourne St. to Castle Frank Rd. Parliament St. is closed south of Bloor to Howard St.

