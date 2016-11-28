One person dead after crash at Bloor and Parliament
One person is in custody for impaired operation of a vehicle, police said.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
One person is dead after a car crashed into a pole near Rosedale on Monday night, Toronto Paramedics confirmed.
At 9:55 p.m., Toronto police reported that there was a serious collision at Bloor St. E. and Parliament St.
One person is in custody for impaired operation of a vehicle, police said.
The number of people injured is unknown at the time.
Roads are closed in the area for the investigation. Bloor is closed from Sherbourne St. to Castle Frank Rd. Parliament St. is closed south of Bloor to Howard St.
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's road toll plan is only as good as the things it will pay for
-
Retail Insider
-
Tory's Toronto
Renters are getting a raw deal as governments focus on homeowners
-
Retail Insider
High-tech and high quality: How luxury luggage companies are duking it out for your money