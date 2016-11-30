OPEC output deal drives TSX higher; crude hovers around US$50 a barrel

TORONTO — Soaring energy prices helped lift the Toronto stock market Wednesday amid news that OPEC has agreed to cut its oil output beginning in January.

The unexpected announcement sent crude prices rallying, with the January contract climbing $4.29 at US$49.52 per barrel. The last time a barrel of oil was above the US$50 mark was on Oct. 24, when it closed at US$50.52.

The upward trajectory was in sharp contrast to Tuesday, when crude prices fell four per cent as worries dominated over the prospects of OPEC reaching a deal.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced the group has arrived at a consensus that will see its 14 members scale back a total of 1.2 million barrels a day starting in the near year.

Non-member Russia has also agreed to participate in the deal, although the extent has yet to be specified.

It's the first time in eight years the cartel has been able to get its members to agree to a cut.

The price of oil has fallen sharply since mid-2014, when it was over US$100 a barrel, dropping below US$30 at the start of this year.

Despite the deep decline in crude prices, OPEC members, which include Saudi Arabia and Iran, have continued to pump record amounts of the natural resource despite taking in smaller profits.

In stock markets, the commodity-heavy S&P/TSX composite index in Toronto rallied 95.18 points at 15,094.99 in mid-afternoon trading, with the energy sector recording the largest rise, surging by more than eight per cent.

The gain helped the Canadian dollar, which added 0.08 of a U.S. cent to 74.50 cents US.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 19.72 points to 19,141.32, while the S&P 500 lost 3.65 points to 2,201.01. The Nasdaq composite fell 53.68 points to 5,326.24.

Other commodities were mixed with the February gold contract falling $13.30 to US$1,174.60 an ounce, January natural gas jumping three cents at US$3.35 per mmBTU, and March copper contracts up two cents at US$2.63 a pound.