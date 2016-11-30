RBC sees fourth-quarter profit decline two per cent to $2.54 billion
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Royal Bank (TSX:RY) saw its fourth-quarter net income dip two per cent to $2.54 billion, down from $2.59 billion a year ago when the bank benefited from a lower effective tax rate.
The earnings amounted to $1.65 per diluted share, down from $1.74 a year ago.
Revenue for the three-month period ended Oct. 31 was $9.27 billion, compared with $8.02 billion during the same period last year.
The bank also reported $358 million in provisions for credit losses, up from $318 during the previous quarter, primarily due to low oil prices.
Follow @alexposadzki on Twitter.
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's road toll plan is only as good as the things it will pay for
-
Retail Insider
-
Tory's Toronto
Renters are getting a raw deal as governments focus on homeowners
-
Retail Insider
High-tech and high quality: How luxury luggage companies are duking it out for your money