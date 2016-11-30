RBC sees fourth-quarter profit decline two per cent to $2.54 billion

TORONTO — Royal Bank (TSX:RY) saw its fourth-quarter net income dip two per cent to $2.54 billion, down from $2.59 billion a year ago when the bank benefited from a lower effective tax rate.

The earnings amounted to $1.65 per diluted share, down from $1.74 a year ago.

Revenue for the three-month period ended Oct. 31 was $9.27 billion, compared with $8.02 billion during the same period last year.

The bank also reported $358 million in provisions for credit losses, up from $318 during the previous quarter, primarily due to low oil prices.