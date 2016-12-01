Labour crisis looms in Canada’s agricultural sector

With a growing demand for unskilled agricultural workers, a new study warns a large portion of Canadian farmland will lie fallow without a robust migrant farm worker program.

Labour shortages within the sector have already doubled over the past decade and are expected to double again by 2025, reaching 113,800 unfilled jobs, said the Conference Board of Canada study, to be released Thursday.

“A growing labour gap in agriculture is being driven by a combination of circumstances, including an aging workforce, large seasonal fluctuations in employment, the rural location of many operations, and negative perceptions about working in the sector,” said the study, Sowing the Seeds of Growth.

“Simply paying Canadians more to work in the sector or buying more machines may not be possible and will not eliminate the sector’s need for TFWs (temporary foreign workers).”

The report came on the eve of a soon-to-come announcement by Ottawa to overhaul its temporary foreign workers program.