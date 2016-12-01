Person struck by GO train on Lakeshore East line dies
GO Transit experiencing major delays, has arranged for alternative buses to transport passengers between Scarborough and Pickering.
A person died after being struck by a GO train east of Guildwood on Thursday evening. The incident caused extensive delays in GO’s evening train service.
According to Anne Marie Aikins of Metrolinx, the incident involved a train heading west of Morningside.
Metrolinx had to shut down the tracks to allow for a police investigation, and this caused major delays to passengers.
GO Transit announced the disruption will cause at least two-hour delays.
The service has arranged for buses to transport affected passengers between Scarborough and Pickering.
Aikins believes that more than 10,000 people will be affected by the incident tonight. On the train involved, roughly 1,800 people were affected.
