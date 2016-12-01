Person struck by GO train on Lakeshore East line dies

A person died after being struck by a GO train east of Guildwood on Thursday evening. The incident caused extensive delays in GO’s evening train service.

According to Anne Marie Aikins of Metrolinx, the incident involved a train heading west of Morningside.

Metrolinx had to shut down the tracks to allow for a police investigation, and this caused major delays to passengers.

GO Transit announced the disruption will cause at least two-hour delays.

The service has arranged for buses to transport affected passengers between Scarborough and Pickering.