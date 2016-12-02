Doug Ford at Toronto city hall for council byelection registration
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford, brother of the controversial late mayor Rob Ford, will be at the registration for a local byelection at city hall today.
Ford is expected to register to run for the council seat previously held by Raymond Cho, who was elected to the provincial legislature in September.
He hinted at the move in a late-night media release, saying he would be at city hall for "the registration for the Ward 42 byelection."
Registration for the seat has been open since Nov. 10.
Ford held a west-Toronto council seat until 2014, when he unsuccessfully ran for mayor after his brother dropped out following a cancer diagnosis.
He was one of his brother's closest advisers during the the younger Ford's scandal-plagued term as Toronto's mayor.
In September, Doug Ford said he'd be running for political office again "within about a year."
He suggested he may run for council, provincial office or even to be leader of the federal Conservative Party.
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's road toll plan is only as good as the things it will pay for
-
Retail Insider
-
Tory's Toronto
Renters are getting a raw deal as governments focus on homeowners
-
Retail Insider
High-tech and high quality: How luxury luggage companies are duking it out for your money