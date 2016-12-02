Doug Ford at Toronto city hall for council byelection registration

TORONTO — Former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford, brother of the controversial late mayor Rob Ford, will be at the registration for a local byelection at city hall today.

Ford is expected to register to run for the council seat previously held by Raymond Cho, who was elected to the provincial legislature in September.

He hinted at the move in a late-night media release, saying he would be at city hall for "the registration for the Ward 42 byelection."

Registration for the seat has been open since Nov. 10.

Ford held a west-Toronto council seat until 2014, when he unsuccessfully ran for mayor after his brother dropped out following a cancer diagnosis.

He was one of his brother's closest advisers during the the younger Ford's scandal-plagued term as Toronto's mayor.

In September, Doug Ford said he'd be running for political office again "within about a year."