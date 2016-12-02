Toronto doctor charged with first-degree murder in wife's death

TORONTO — Police say a Toronto neurosurgeon is to appear in court Saturday facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of his wife.

The body of Elana Fric Shamji, 40, was found Thursday in Vaughan, Ont., north of Toronto.

They say she was last seen on Wednesday and was reported missing by a family member.

Police say Shamji, who was a family physician, died of strangulation and blunt force trauma.