Ontario ombudsman opens investigation into use of solitary confinement in jails

TORONTO — The Ontario ombudsman has opened an investigation into how the province tracks and reviews the placement of inmates in solitary confinement in its jails.

Ombudsman Paul Dube says he launched the investigation in light of the "serious issues raised in an increasing number of complaints" about the use of segregation in the province's correctional facilities.

Dube says his office has received over 500 segregation-related complaints in the past three years, and he wants an end to indefinite solitary confinement.

The Liberal government announced last month it appointed federal correctional investigator Howard Sapers to lead a review into the use of segregation, including the possibility of ending the use of indefinite isolation.

Sapers, who will become Ontario's independent adviser on corrections Jan. 1, has previously called for legislated caps on the time inmates spend in segregation.

The ombudsman says his investigation into segregation was planned before Sapers was appointed by the province, and will "enhance" his work.