Parents file human rights complaint against York school board

Seven families have filed a joint human rights complaint against the York Region District School Board for “racial and religious discrimination” allegedly faced by their children while they were at school.

The complaint was filed Friday by the Vaughan African Canadian Association, and National Council of Canadian Muslims on behalf of the families, and announced at a news conference with a diverse group of parents, community groups and advocates calling for “full accountability,” transparency and change at the board.

“If there is no trust, there is no public confidence,” said Abbas Kassam, a board member with NCCM, speaking at the Sheraton hotel in Toronto.

The families were not named in the complaint, but alleged incidents are described in detail. Among the complaints cited are:

An 8-year-old black child who was allegedly physically assaulted in school in an incident in which the school “did not follow policy or procedure in the collection of information and evidence and accused the child of lying.”

A black child who was allegedly called a racial epithet. When the parent complained to the school administrator, “the parent felt the principal dismissed her concern.”

A black child who was allegedly severely beaten by a group of white students, while being called a racial epithet in an incident that was shared on social media. “The school did not suspend the suspects or follow board protocol,” the complaint says.

The complaint also cites the case of a Markham principal who was found to have posted anti-Muslim Facebook posts. While Ghada Sadaka later apologized for the “discriminatory” posts, the complaint says the board “failed to follow its own policy … in carrying out a transparent and fair investigation.” At the time, the board said it could not comment on “personnel matters.”

The Star first wrote about parent Charline Grant’s human rights complaint against the board in February over how her son was treated in his Vaughan school. Her husband Garth Bobb said the complaint about their son, who was allegedly targeted because of his race and religion, is still ongoing.

The community representatives at the press conference said parents have lost “faith in the leadership of the board.”

Over the past year, the Star has detailed numerous controversies at the York board, including allegations of racism, and growing discontent among staff and community members who fear equity work and policies are being dismantled.

Last month, Education Minister Mitzie Hunter intervened and demanded a plan of action from the board — by Jan. 13 — in light of ongoing concerns.