Three highlights from Justin Trudeau’s visit to the Toronto Star

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a visit to the Toronto Star Friday afternoon, and took questions from journalists and readers on some of the most pressing topics in Canadian politics.

Here are some of the highlights:

Canada-U.S. relations in the age of Trump

“The Canada-U.S. relationship goes a lot deeper than who’s in the White House and who’s in parliament,” said Trudeau, on the question of how the election of Donald Trump may affect Canada-U.S. ties.

The prime minister noted that, while he and the president-elect have different political viewpoints, they are united in their concern for the middle class’s economic stability.

“We have to understand a lot of the frustration and the anxiety (of Trump voters) comes from worry linked to economic opportunity,” Trudeau said. “People are feeling that, whether it’s offshoring of jobs, or, more likely, automatization, they’re not well suited for the pace of change the planet is going through.”

Trudeau said he and Trump each have a “different basket of solutions,” to middle and lower-middle class struggles, but that he will work to find common ground with his U.S. counterpart.

“Canadians expect me to work constructively with the president-elect of the United States and I certainly will,” said Trudeau.

Cash for access

Trudeau has come under fire from opposition parties over Liberal party fundraisers, and potential conflicts of interest created by “cash-for-access” events with the PM.

Asked whether he would follow Ontario’s lead in tightening political donation rules, Trudeau said said he had not “dug extremely deeply,” into the provincial legislation.

But, he added, there are benefits to meeting with donors face-to-face.

“I like a certain amount of directness,” Trudeau said. “I like the fact I could say to a room full of people, ‘If you want me to go out and achieve the kind of change we need, I need your support.’”

The prime minister said his government would examine Ontario’s new laws, but that he believes Canada’s donation rules, and the $1,500 cap on donations, are already strong.

“You have to be pretty cynical to imagine that a government could be bought off for that amount of money,” Trudeau said.

Electoral Reform

While campaigning last year, the prime minister promised to dump Canada’s first-past-the-post election system.

There have been few signs of progress, however, and Trudeau’s commitment to reform has come into question in recent months.

Speaking to the Star, Trudeau said he was “working hard to keep my promises,” adding that his government would ask Canadians where the electoral system should be headed.

“I’m very much looking forward to the next step, which is engagement with all 15 million households in this country,” he said.