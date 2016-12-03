Girl, 15 struck and killed by SUV in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel Regional Police say a 15-year-old girl has died after being struck by an SUV in Mississauga Friday evening.

The teen was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her name hasn't been released, however, investigators say the SUV driver remained at the scene (near Glen Erin Drive and Britannia Road West) and is co-operating with police.

There's been no word on whether charges are pending.

