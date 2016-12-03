News / Toronto

No winning ticket for Friday night's $30 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was drawn for the $30 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max.

That means the grand prize for the next draw on Dec. 9 will grow to $50 million, and there will also be two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

