Embattled York school board faces crucial vote

After months of turmoil at the York Region District School Board, trustees will have a chance to vote for a new chair Monday night, amidst a growing number of calls from parents and insiders who say the only way to restore confidence in the province’s third largest school board is through a change of leadership.

The vote comes nearly a week after trustees were shocked by the presence of a security guard at an “informal and off-the-record” trustee caucus meeting at the board offices in Aurora last Tuesday, where the 12 elected officials were gathered to discuss who was in the running for the position of chair and other priorities for the term.

Instead, sources told the Star, the meeting was overshadowed by the presence of the security guard, who they said was there at the request of the current trustee chair Anna DeBartolo. When asked, she told her peers that she and director J. Philip Parappally, had received a “threatening letter” and cited the need for protection, sources told the Star. The guard was eventually asked by the group to leave the room, but DeBartolo asked for the door to remain open during a meeting meant to be private, sources say.

York Regional Police said they could not comment on whether a report had been filed, or if an investigation was underway.

DeBartolo, who has been chair of the board for several years, announced her intention to run again for the position, sources say.

DeBartolo did not respond to requests for clarification. A spokesperson for the board said they “cannot comment on any active police investigations.” They did not clarify if an investigation was underway, who is paying for the security or any details about the alleged threats.

Among the topics of discussion at the caucus meeting, was increasing pressure trustees are facing from their constituents to vote for change.

A group of parents, the York Region Parents for Education, sent a letter to trustees two weeks ago, urging them to vote out DeBartolo. The letter cites recent stories by the Star, which have highlighted issues of alleged racism, Islamophobia and trustee transparency over the past year.

“We are concerned about our children and our tax dollars being spent on incompetence and poor governance,” said the letter signed by parent Rukshan Para. “We will not be satisfied with a new leader who only makes cosmetic changes or steps in to continue the current administration. Instead, we expect a genuine change in leadership.”\

The letter also takes issue with an unprecedented 10-year contract that trustees voted to give to director Parappally under DeBartolo’s leadership.

Para was also present at a news conference Friday, where leaders from the Chinese, Tamil, Black and Muslim communities called for “greater accountability and transparency” and announced that seven families had launched a human rights complaint against the board.

Parappally, who will have to work closely with the elected chair over the next two years, has also been trying to win over trustees in recent weeks.

Last month, he sent a letter to trustees telling them he had discussions with the deputy education minister Bruce Rodrigues who “assured me that our organization continues to be held in high regard,” he wrote in a letter obtained by the Star.

When asked for comment by the Star, Rodrigues said, “I indicated that the first step was getting a plan of action from the board and made no assurances about taking further action. I did acknowledge the good teaching practices taking place in the board,” he said.

The board’s 12 trustees are elected by the public during the municipal election every four years. But every December, the trustees hold a vote, by secret ballot, to elect a chair, vice-chair and budget chair. The job of chair includes: serving as the public face of the board, managing communication between trustees and staff as well as running board meetings. They receive a higher compensation than their peers, and are entitled to perks like a corporate credit card. Last year, DeBartolo made $33,472.26 — roughly $10,000 more than other trustees — according to the board website.

Sources say there are few contenders for the position of chair, but some have speculated Loralea Carruthers could be in the running. The trustee for East Gwillimbury and Whitchurch-Stouffville, did not respond to a request for comment.

The constant controversies are reminiscent of troubles at the Toronto public board, which in recent years also dealt with a controversial former director and chair, trustee turmoil and a “culture of fear” that nearly paralyzed the board until the ministry stepped in to force it into action.

Joel Hertz, a former York trustee for nearly a decade, said he can’t recall a time when there was so much drama around a normally uneventful vote.

He said he remembers the meetings and process just being “a lot of paperwork, a lot of business, and policy.”

“I don’t remember anything like this ever happening,” he said. “What do trustees do that they would need security? I think it’s going too far.”

In the event DeBartolo wins again, Hertz said the board should consider hiring an integrity commissioner to restore confidence in the leadership.