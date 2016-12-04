Ontario medical community looking for ways to honour slain family doctor

As Toronto police photographed and searched the tony North York home once shared by doctors Elana Fric-Shamji and Mohammed Shamji, a group of Ontario physicians called an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss ways to commemorate a much-loved family doctor allegedly killed by her neurosurgeon husband.

Two days after police charged Toronto Western Hospital’s Dr. Mohammed Shamji with first-degree murder in the death of Fric-Shamji — his wife and the mother of his three children — investigators obtained authorization to search the family’s large, brick home on Verwood Ave. in the Bathurst and Sheppard area.

Friends of Fric-Shamji laid flowers on the home’s front lawn Sunday, while neighbours expressed sadness and shock.

“I don’t know how we will be able to see this house. Now we see this house in a different way,” said Marylou Tolentino, who lives next door to the Shamji home and who described the family as “normal, nice people.”

Toronto police investigators are also awaiting information from Ottawa police pertaining to a previous complaint Fric-Shamji made about her husband. The couple lived in Ottawa, where Fric-Shamji had established her own practice, before the family moved to Toronto around 2012.

According to colleagues, Fric-Shamji, 40, filed for a divorce from her husband of 12 years just over a week ago. The accomplished physician, who worked at the Scarborough General Hospital’s family practice teaching unit, said she was looking forward to a fresh start.

On Sunday, many of the same medical colleagues who last weekend were working alongside Fric-Shamji at a council meeting for the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) found themselves planning a commemoration of her life.

“The group is looking at everything from a trust fund for her children, to support for one of the many causes she was passionate about,” said OMA President Virginia Walley in a statement, adding the doctors are also working on a way to permanently honour Fric-Shamji.

“We continue to keep her family and friends in our thoughts and prayers,” Walley said.

Fric-Shamji was reported missing Thursday, after she failed to show up for work. That afternoon, the body of a woman was discovered by York Regional Police near a bridge beside the West Humber River.

According to a source with knowledge of the investigation, Fric-Shamji’s body was found in a suitcase. Police say she was strangled and suffered blunt force trauma of some kind.

Shamji, 40, was arrested Friday night at a coffee shop near Lakeshore Rd. E. and Highway 10 in Mississauga. He made a brief court appearance at Old City Hall Saturday and will remain in custody until his next court appearance Dec. 20.

The couple’s children are currently with Fric-Shamji’s mother, according to police.

As recently as last weekend, Shamji had been publicly praising Fric-Shamji, sending her a Twitter message on Nov. 27 saying, “best wishes for a successful meeting.”

Fric-Shamji had recently become a Toronto district delegate with the OMA council and was a “wonderful and knowledgeable presence” at meetings, said Dr. Michael Finkelstein, a chair with the OMA.

“Her input was always worth listening to and considering. Her knowledge of health policy, expanded through academic study, was a great resource for me and the District and it is very sad that we have lost her thoughtful voice.”

Fric-Shamji completed medical school at the University of Ottawa, then received a master of public policy degree from Duke University in North Carolina.