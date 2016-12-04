Police looking for witnesses in collision that killed Mississauga teen

Peel Regional Police have identified Madeleine Petrielli as the 15-year-old victim of Friday's fatal collision in Mississauga.

Petrielli was crossing Britannia Rd. at the intersection of Glen Erin Dr. with a male friend at around 8:30 p.m. when an eastbound silver Honda CRV on Britannia Rd. struck her. According to police, her friend, who had reached the middle of the intersection, was not hit.

Police say Petrielli’s injuries proved fatal and life-saving procedures conducted by paramedics and later in the hospital were not able to save her.

“It doesn’t appear that speed was a factor. There is also no reason to believe that the driver was impaired.” said Const. Mark Fischer, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police.

“It appears that they were crossing the intersection on a red light,” said Fischer. The two teens were not on a cross way, Fischer added.

Police are asking for any witnesses to the accident to come forward.

A GoFundMe page set up for Petrielli describes the teen as “a wonderful student, daughter and friend.”

Messages poured in on the page with more than $13,000 raised for Petrielli’s funeral as of Sunday afternoon.

“She was such a beautiful person inside and out. Always happy and smiling, and always so kind to everyone,” says one post on the page.

“She will never truly be gone because she will always be in our hearts,” says another.

“You never know what the future holds, so please always remind those around you that you love them. The world lost a beautiful soul,” yet another post reads.

Police say the male driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with the police investigation. According to police, no charges have been laid.