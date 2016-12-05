Fatally-stabbed man drove to hospital, only to find it closed, police say

TORONTO — Police in Toronto say a 32-year-old say a man who died of stab wounds had driven himself to a hospital, only to find it was closed.

Det. Sgt. Terry Browne says 32-year-old Vitaliy Ferynskyy was able to bang on the door of the former emergency hospital — which is unstaffed at night — early Sunday morning and a security guard immediately called 911.

Ferynskyy was transported to another hospital where police say he died of his injuries.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses or security video of the area of north Toronto (Finch Avenue West and Highway 400) around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

And police also say they'd like to speak with anyone who had contact with the Thornhill, Ont., man after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Browne told a news conference that Ferynskyy was "definitely" in the area to see someone, adding that investigators do not believe he was involved in "any criminal activity."

"I can't get into who he was here to see or why, but he was definitely here purposely, in my mind, to meet with someone," he said.