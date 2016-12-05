Toronto car garage spreading positive vibes, giving out free scarves to those in need

An auto repair garage in Toronto’s west end is trying to solve more than just people’s car troubles.

Master Mechanic High Park near Dundas and Roncesvalles is using the space on its billboard to cheer people up through messages of hope and encouragement. The latest installment is a kindness campaign where passersby can grab a free scarf to keep them warm.

Shop owner Josie Candito and her business partners recently ordered about 100 scarves and the shop leaves them attached to the billboard. The message on top reads: “I’m not lost! Please take me if you are cold.”

“Temperatures are dropping fast so we’re just trying to help those who are going through a rough time,” said the cheeful Candito.

Rough times are something the 44-year-old mechanic can relate to. Back in 2014, she lost both parents to cancer, was diagnosed with fibromyalgia and two of her bulldogs also died.

“I hit rock bottom,” she said.

To lift her spirits, she would often read inspirational quotes and other sayings. Eventually, she decided to start sharing them on the billboard.

The shop has since posted messages about respect for women and animal rights, or simply appeals for people to smile and help others to do the same.

Candito hopes her approach will rub off on other businesses across the city.