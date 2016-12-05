Tickets for MLS Cup final snatched up in just three minutes

Good luck snatching up a ticket for Saturday’s MLS Cup game between Toronto FC and Seattle Saunders.

It took only three minutes Monday for tickets released to the general public to be sold out. That means all of the 36,000 tickets — including those reserved for season-ticket holders — for the championship game at BMO Field are gone.

“I’m not surprised at all,” said Chris Falvey, a long-time Toronto FC fan. “It’s been 10 years of miserable soccer in Toronto, so people are eager to see this game.”

The crowd at BMO Field is expected to eclipse those drawn for other championship games. Last year, 21,747 people were on hand in Ohio to watch the Columbus Crew SC take on the Portland Timbers.

Season-ticket holders like Falvey were given a chance to buy tickets early, but they won’t be able to sit in the front-row seats they’ve held down all season. Most prime spots will go to sponsors, league dignitaries and delegates from other clubs.

“It’s not a big deal man, especially if we win,” Falvey said.

He, like some other optimistic fans, is just happy to have the chance of a lifetime — watching Toronto FC’s inaugural championship showdown.

Other season-ticket holders, however, weren’t all too impressed by getting the bump.

“It’s a slap in the face for those of us who have supported the team since day one,” said Michael Benedict, who has two season tickets in the lower level at BMO Field.