Two Scarborough homes evacuated as bomb squad deploys robot over suspicious package

Two homes had to be evacuated as a precaution after police found a suspicious package in a home in Scarborough on Monday evening.

Toronto police entered the home on Scarborough Golf Club Rd. on a drug search warrant around 7:30 p.m. Inside, they found a suspicious package in the garage and called in the bomb squad to investigate.

The bomb squad identified a possible suspicious device in the package and has deployed a robot to inspect it, said Const. Steve Hammond of Toronto Police. He did not offer further details on what was found.

Police closed Scarborough Golf Club Rd. and evacuated the homes as a precaution.

Police say that the road will stay closed for at least another hour.