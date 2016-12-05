Woman dead after being struck by GO Train

A woman died after being hit by a GO Train headed to Gormley station on the Richmond Hill line, Monday evening.

The Richmond Hill line is delayed in both directions.

Toronto police got a call around 7:18 p.m. that a person had been struck near Bayview Ave. & Rosedale St.

Police, along with Toronto Fire and paramedics unsuccessfully tried to revive the woman.

Anne Marie Aikins of Metrolinx said that the train had not made it to its first stop, south of Oriole Station, when the incident occurred.