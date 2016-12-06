BMO grows fourth-quarter profit 11 per cent to $1.35 billion; boosts dividend

TORONTO — Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) grew its fourth-quarter net income 11 per cent to $1.35 billion.

That's up from $1.21 billion the bank earned during the same quarter last year.

The earnings amounted to $2.02 per share, up from $1.83 per share a year ago.

The lender had $5.28 billion in quarterly revenue, compared with $4.98 billion during the fourth quarter of last year.

BMO also boosted its quarterly dividend by two cents to 88 cents per share.