Oakville, Ont., doctor charged with sexual assault for second time
OAKVILLE, Ont. — An Oakville, Ont., doctor has been charged with sexual assault for a second time.
Halton region police say Dr. Clarence Clottey is charged with sexually assaulting an adult female patient last year.
The 56-year-old doctor was also charged last month in what police are calling a historical sex assault on an adult female patient.
Few details have been released but police say the alleged incidents involve different patients.
