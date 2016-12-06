News / Toronto

Oakville, Ont., doctor charged with sexual assault for second time

OAKVILLE, Ont. — An Oakville, Ont., doctor has been charged with sexual assault for a second time.

Halton region police say Dr. Clarence Clottey is charged with sexually assaulting an adult female patient last year.

The 56-year-old doctor was also charged last month in what police are calling a historical sex assault on an adult female patient.

Few details have been released but police say the alleged incidents involve different patients.

