Man dies after East York shooting at Donlands Ave. and Plains Rd.
A man was rushed to hospital after a shooting outside an East York business late Wednesday night.
A man in his 40s has died following a shooting in East York late Wednesday night.
Toronto Police Const. Craig Brister said officers were called to the scene, outside a business near Donlands Ave. and Plains Rd., at around 9:52 p.m.
The man’s injuries were initially considered serious, but Toronto Paramedic Services later rushed him to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Officers don’t have a suspect description as of Wednesday evening.
An investigation continues.
