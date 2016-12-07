Man dies after East York shooting at Donlands Ave. and Plains Rd.

A man in his 40s has died following a shooting in East York late Wednesday night.

Toronto Police Const. Craig Brister said officers were called to the scene, outside a business near Donlands Ave. and Plains Rd., at around 9:52 p.m.

The man’s injuries were initially considered serious, but Toronto Paramedic Services later rushed him to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Officers don’t have a suspect description as of Wednesday evening.